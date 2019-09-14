Weather

Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Bahamas

A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain during the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was located about 130 miles east-southeast Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.



A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay offshore of Florida's eastern coast, so a tropical storm watch is no longer in effect for the state.



The storm is expected to make a hard right turn before getting anywhere near North Carolina.

Keep in mind we're still in the peak of hurricane season. We'll keep you updated on any changes.

