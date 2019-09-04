Schools announce closings as Hurricane Dorian nears North Carolina

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast, some school districts are deciding to close for the remainder of the week.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Cumberland County Schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6.
After-school activities are canceled through Friday.
CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS
Clinton City Schools will be closed Thursday
EDGECOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Edgecombe County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
HOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Hoke County Schools will be closed Thursday and have a three-hour delay Friday.
ROBESON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Robeson County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
SAMPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sampson County Schools will be closed Thursday.
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
All WCPSS schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept 5.
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
