Warm Air & Showers Return

Monday's weather will be relatively stable w/ just a stray shower around. Stronger t-storms possible on Tuesday &, because of this, the @NWSSPC has us in a Cat 1 risk for severe storms. Biggest threat=damaging winds. @ncwx pic.twitter.com/LuyESVNnrH — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) September 28, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A short wave pushing through the region overnight brought us some showers, but has moved past us now and will continue away through the morning.This gives us a dry first half of the day, then we see just a spotty shower or two for this afternoon as moist south to southwest flow picks up across the region. This could make us unstable enough for a rumble of thunder somewhere, but we won't see any widespread activity.Clouds win out tonight as heights begin to drop in this moist air ahead of the next system to approach us.That feature is a much deeper, major trough that will carve into the middle of the country and then slide all the way through our area by mid-week. We see a spotty shower or thunderstorm with the falling heights late tonight, but the rainfall will become more widespread tomorrow as a low pressure area spins up along the front to our southwest. We will have a fairly steady rain falling across the region during the afternoon, and the possibility of enough instability for thunder as well. There is a chance that storms ahead of the steadier rain could reach severe levels, and SPC has the Triangle under a marginal risk.As the cold front pushes through the Triangle tomorrow night, the rainfall will become heavy, and could remain so for several hours, as that low slides northward along the front, right over the region. This raises concerns for flooding. Modeling shows rainfall totals anywhere from just over an inch to over 3 inches, with the American showing the highest totals. One reason it is higher is that it spins up a second low along the front during the day Wednesday, which dumps another quick inch +. Take that away, and it is more in line with the rest of the models. For now, we will keep the idea of rain carrying over into Wednesday, and should mention that if it does continue through the day, it will still be heavy and raise flooding concerns even more.Once that low (or lows) moves out of the region, the front will push to the east of the Triangle and much drier air will move in behind it as high pressure builds in over the Southeast. Dew points will drop into the 50s Wednesday night and remain there for Thursday with seasonable highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. We expect high temperatures to dip back down into the 60s by Friday and remain there through the weekend.Have a great week!Big Weather