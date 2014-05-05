Warmer Today, Wet by Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are plenty of high clouds across the region at the moment, and these will stick around through much of the day. These clouds are associated with a stream of moisture well to the south of us being driven by some strung out energy aloft. That rain will stay well away from us today, and we just end up with the cloudiness. As we head into the afternoon, drier air from the northwest will get carried into the area and should bring about some brightening, and likely even clearing toward the end of the day, though the best clearing will be this evening as high pressure building to the northwest moves toward the region. Conditions will remain on the mild side of average today, and, despite the clouds, we make a run at 60 degrees. If we clear out fast enough, low 60s are within reach.With clearing tonight and the flow turning more northwesterly, we turn colder. Temperatures will be below freezing by daybreak.This cooler air will stick around for the weekend, but so will the clear skies. The worst of the chilly air passes to our north, so we drop to or just a bit below normal for tomorrow. Tomorrow night will get colder with room to drop into the low to mid-20s, but Sunday recover back to seasonable levels near 50 as the flow turns more southerly.Monday will remain chilly as stormy weather returns. Rain will spread into the Triangle late Sunday night from the west and southwest, and with that rain around most of the day Monday, we will stay in the chilly air with temperatures remaining in the 40s. Model guidance is trying to carry us into the low 50s, but our concern is that with the rain and low-level chilly air in place, that will be tough to achieve. There is a possibility that the rain could get heavy for a time, but we don't expect that to cause issues. The rain will lift northward out of the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.As the storm gets offshore, the rain should ends, though with northeast flow behind it, clearing will be difficult. If we truly get into the warm sector of this storm, then Tuesday could be quite mild, at least in the morning.Both the American and the European models are now showing a trailing wave coming eastward along the Gulf coast for Wednesday that will try to give us another shot of rain Wednesday night into Thursday. While there are some differences, both models are also showing some cold air moving into the region from the north at the same time, raising the concern for frozen precipitation as well as rain. For now, this is something to keep an eye on for the end of next week.Have a great weekend!Big Weather