Rain, possible wintry mix across central North Carolina Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of central North Carolina could see rain and a possible wintry mix on Saturday night.

For the past couple of days, we have been talking about potentially seeing snow through the night but as of Saturday evening, it seems highly unlikely.


"Today we had highs in the 50s. For us to get measurable snow we need to have plenty of cold air already in place," Meteorologist Robert Johnson said. "There is very little cold air, so most of the precipitation we will see tonight will be rain."

Johnson advises to watch out for slick spots north and west of I-85. Morning lows will be around the freezing mark -- 32 degrees.

As for the Sandhills, that area will only be seeing rain and nothing else.


So snow lovers, keep hoping for another big winter storm because your wait will continue.


So far this year, we have not seen any major snow events. However, there have been a couple of small dusting events -- such as last Wednesday night when most of the area woke up Thursday to white yards and porches.

