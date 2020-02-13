Feeling like June by midweek

Tonight, a front will drift east across the Tar Heel State. As a result, some spots may see a brief, light shower after midnight. That boundary will linger over the state causing more clouds than sun across the area. A shower or thunderstorm may pop up across most of the state anytime during the day, however the best chances look to remain in the afternoon. Some areas will not see any rain at all.On Tuesday, this same front may still bring a spotty shower but again many areas will remain dry.A strong cold front will plunge into the northern Plains and western Great Lakes on Wednesday while we see a dry, warm day with some sunshine. That cold front will likely sweep across North Carolina on Thursday with the possibility of a shower or a gusty thunderstorm, followed by sunshine and much cooler weather on Friday.Be well!Robert Johnson