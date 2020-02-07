Weather

Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Carolina as 50 MPH gusts possible

The rain is gone, but North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to severe weather this week.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of North Carolina on Friday at 5 a.m. A Wind Advisory means that high winds are expected and could cause property damage.


Winds could get up to 40 and even 50 miles per hour, putting trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got over an inch of precipitation. Several school districts are closed or delayed due to unsafe traveling conditions for buses.



SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

  • Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed
  • Wake County Schools are closed
  • Lee County Schools are closed
  • Franklin County Schools are closed
  • Person County Schools are closed
  • Granville County Schools are closed
  • Durham County Schools are closed
  • Orange County Schools are closed
  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed
  • Vance County Schools are closed
  • Johnston County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
  • Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
  • Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 miles per hour early Friday. Fort Bragg has recorded 50 mile-per-hour winds as well.



RELATED | Weather radar: Severe storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh

The National Weather Service reports the strongest winds will happen from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Particularly heavy winds will be along and east of U.S. Route 1.

The advisory goes through 4 p.m. Nearly 30,000 people in North Carolina were without power on Friday morning, according to Duke Energy's power map. Many area school districts delayed or canceled classes on Friday.

RELATED | Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.

EMBED More News Videos

Rivers across the area will rise in the coming days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwindpower outageweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews restoring power to parts of NC, 125K still in the dark
Woman rescued after tree falls on car while driving in Raleigh
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
President Trump to visit Charlotte on Friday
Man killed in crash on US-70 in Durham
Show More
The movies that could win Oscars 2020 best picture
4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated for coronavirus; others cleared
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
VIDEO: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle
More TOP STORIES News