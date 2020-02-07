Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Carolina as 50 MPH gusts possible

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of North Carolina on Friday at 5 a.m. A Wind Advisory means that high winds are expected and could cause property damage.
Highest wind gusts, so far, across our area as of 8:30am. #ncwx #wind pic.twitter.com/d1fVP30tuJ— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2020
Winds could get up to 40 and even 50 miles per hour, putting trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got over an inch of precipitation. Several school districts are closed or delayed due to unsafe traveling conditions for buses.
Latest wind gust reports...— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 7, 2020
54 MPH at Burlington 638 am
54 MPH at Greensboro 555 am
54 MPH at Raleigh-Durham 702 am
50 MPH at Pope AAF 644 am
50 MPH at Fayetteville 644 am
46 MPH at Seymour Johnson AFB 751 am
46 MPH at Albemarle 635 am
46 MPH at Maxton-Laurinburg 644 am
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
- Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed
- Wake County Schools are closed
- Lee County Schools are closed
- Franklin County Schools are closed
- Person County Schools are closed
- Granville County Schools are closed
- Durham County Schools are closed
- Orange County Schools are closed
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed
- Vance County Schools are closed
- Johnston County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 miles per hour early Friday. Fort Bragg has recorded 50 mile-per-hour winds as well.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5am and continues through 4pm. Winds could gust 40+mph. With wet roots, trees could fall & power outages are possible throughout Friday. #ncwx #wind pic.twitter.com/VxujPT9fpa— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2020
The National Weather Service reports the strongest winds will happen from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Particularly heavy winds will be along and east of U.S. Route 1.
The advisory goes through 4 p.m. Nearly 30,000 people in North Carolina were without power on Friday morning, according to Duke Energy's power map. Many area school districts delayed or canceled classes on Friday.
River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.