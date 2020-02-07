Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Carolina as 50 MPH gusts possible

Latest wind gust reports...

54 MPH at Burlington 638 am

54 MPH at Greensboro 555 am

54 MPH at Raleigh-Durham 702 am

50 MPH at Pope AAF 644 am

50 MPH at Fayetteville 644 am

46 MPH at Seymour Johnson AFB 751 am

46 MPH at Albemarle 635 am

46 MPH at Maxton-Laurinburg 644 am