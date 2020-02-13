Wet Stretch of Weather Begins Tomorrow

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It will be a mostly cloudy and mild night tonight with the slight chance of a shower in the Sandhills.A warm front will lift through southern North Carolina overnight as a disturbance currently along the north Florida coast advances into the Carolinas. Showers and thunderstorms in association with this storm will begin pushing into southern portions of North Carolina late tonight and will spread across the rest of central North Carolina on Wednesday. The Nation Hurricane Center continues to highlight a 20% chance for development into an organized tropical entity. This does not appear to be troublesome, but the First Alert team will be monitoring this system's developments.Expect locally heavy rainfall tomorrow as tropical air make its' way into the region. Dew point temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday afternoon/night, signaling very humid air.An upper-level trough will slowly move eastward from the Mississippi Valley on Thursday. It is a messy pattern that will allow for scattered showers and storms from Thursday through Saturday. By Saturday's end, there may be 1-3" of rainfall accumulating on already damp soil.The second half of the weekend looks more dry than wet before completing drying out on Monday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson