Weather

Wet Stretch of Weather Begins Tomorrow

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It will be a mostly cloudy and mild night tonight with the slight chance of a shower in the Sandhills.
A warm front will lift through southern North Carolina overnight as a disturbance currently along the north Florida coast advances into the Carolinas. Showers and thunderstorms in association with this storm will begin pushing into southern portions of North Carolina late tonight and will spread across the rest of central North Carolina on Wednesday. The Nation Hurricane Center continues to highlight a 20% chance for development into an organized tropical entity. This does not appear to be troublesome, but the First Alert team will be monitoring this system's developments.

Expect locally heavy rainfall tomorrow as tropical air make its' way into the region. Dew point temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday afternoon/night, signaling very humid air.
An upper-level trough will slowly move eastward from the Mississippi Valley on Thursday. It is a messy pattern that will allow for scattered showers and storms from Thursday through Saturday. By Saturday's end, there may be 1-3" of rainfall accumulating on already damp soil.

The second half of the weekend looks more dry than wet before completing drying out on Monday.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS clarifies reopening requirements for businesses
Cooper responds to RNC threat, says pandemic response isn't political
4 Minneapolis officers fired after black man being pinned down dies
App State cutting three men's athletics programs
Va. governor orders residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
After struggle with drug use, he's using his experience to help others
Dead period extended for NC high school sports
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Gym owners plan legal action against state's order to stay closed
At least 1 hurt, 2 arrested in Durham Freeway shooting
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
More TOP STORIES News