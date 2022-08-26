11 Wedding Gifts Under $20 You'll Love

Attending multiple weddings this season? Buying gifts for all of these special occasions can add up if you're going to a few every month. With that said, it doesn't mean you have to skimp out on the gifts, but actually buy items of value that will be used. While a fancy box of chocolates might be nice, they won't last long. However, the gifts in this list are general enough that anyone can use them and they are each under $20.

This petite cocotte dish is ideal for french onion soup, baked mac and cheese, and apple cobbler. Not only is it dishwasher safe, but also features an enamel glaze to prevent potential chipping and cracking.

Image credit:

This blush and highlighter trio is a great gift for the makeup enthusiast bride. With two highlighters and one creamy blush, this palette is still small enough to fit in a purse when they're on the go.

Image credit: Sephora

There's no better wedding gift than a handy kitchen gadget. Instead of struggling to open cans with a manual tool, use this electric can opener to pop open the lid to pickles, beans, tuna, and more.

Image credit: Walmart

Give the gift of organization for any special occasion with this plastic storage system designed by the creators of "The Home Edit." The bins can be used to hold pens, pencils, sticky notes, paper clips, and more.

Image credit: Walmart

Not sure what to get a distant relative getting married? Opt for a toaster designed to make mornings easier. This best-seller is ideal for toasting bagels, bread, and English muffins. Use the dial to select a shade and in a few minutes, they'll have nice, warm bread on their plate.

Image credit: Walmart

Get your money's worth with this set of three drop earrings. They're versatile and can be worn for both special occasions and everyday outings for a little extra flare.

Image credit: Etsy

Everyone is always losing their AirPods so give the newlyweds the gift of a new pair of headphones. With Bluetooth features, these headphones connect to a smart device and provide high-quality sound for up to 21 hours of listening.

Image credit: Walmart

Everyone could use a nude lipstick in their lives. This moisturizing and matte lipstick adheres to the lips in just one swipe and provides full coverage that lasts all day long. Available in 10 shades.

Image credit: Sephora

Home decor is always necessary whether someone is moving into a new place or starting a new chapter of their lives. These curtains block out sunlight for a better night's sleep and reduce energy lost through the windows.

Image credit: Walmart

Give the gift of style with this headband inspired by "Hercules." With an all-over celestial print, this headband is a great accessory for everyday outfits especially when it comes to adding a pop of color.

Image credit: ShopDisney

This eyeliner is designed to make eyes look more awake whether they're recovering from a long night or just in need of some extra coverage. Simply swipe the eyeliner underneath the waterline for an instant difference - and it's only $20.

Image credit: Sephora

