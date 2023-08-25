Weekend Happenings: From back to school events to free concerts and arts festivals

It's the last weekend before the traditional school calendar begins and there's plenty going on in the Triangle.

FRIDAY

Raleigh

Summer Movie at the Station runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Raleigh's Union Station.

The movie, Coco begins at 8 p.m. There will also be market vendors, a bar, and food trucks.

Hillsbourough

It is the Last Fridays and the Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with galleries and shops staying open late along with music, circus performers, and more.

You can also take in a free concert at the Colonial Inn in Hillsborough from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Raleigh

It's a Back 2 School Block Party at Athens Drive Magnet High School.

The event is at 6 p.m. with outdoor games, free food school supplies, and a movie under the stars at 8 p.m.

Apex

Unity in the Community will take place at Hope Community Church in Apex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will provide backpacks, food, entertainment, school supplies, health screenings, and vaccines courtesy of UNC Health.

ABC11 anchor Joel Brown will serve as emcee for the event.

Cary

If arts and crafts are your thing, head to Cary's Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival. It runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Cary.

Lazy Daze is free to attend with more than 300 artists, live music, food trucks, and kids activities.

Durham

It's a back-to-school BBQ at Raging Bull Harley Davidson. You'll find free live music and BBQ from noon to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Raleigh

It's the ultimate R &B Experience. The Secret Garden Soiree Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at Fred Fletcher Park in Raleigh with music, food trucks, and vendors. Tickets start at $40.

SUNDAY

Raleigh

You can shop locally at The Black Farmers Market, It will be set up at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Durham

In Durham, you can learn about the history, architecture, and life of Duke Chapel in a free public tour. The tour begins at 12:15 p.m. Reservations are not required.