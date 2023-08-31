Philadelphia police investigating after 12-year-old's body found in trash can

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after the body of a child was found in a trash can last week in West Philadelphia, ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI has learned.
The discovery was made near dumpsters in the 5500-block of Cherry Street.
Sources told WPVI on Wednesday the body was that of a 12-year-old boy, and that he was shot in the head.
SEE ALSO: 5-year-old boy shot, killed inside home: Gary police
Homicide detectives are in touch with the boy's family.
Police may release further details on the investigation this week.
The child has not been identified.