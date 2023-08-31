The body was identified as a 12-year-old boy, and sources say he was shot in the head.

Philadelphia police investigating after 12-year-old's body found in trash can

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after the body of a child was found in a trash can last week in West Philadelphia, ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI has learned.

The discovery was made near dumpsters in the 5500-block of Cherry Street.

Sources told WPVI on Wednesday the body was that of a 12-year-old boy, and that he was shot in the head.

Homicide detectives are in touch with the boy's family.

Police may release further details on the investigation this week.

The child has not been identified.