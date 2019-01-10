RALEIGH (WTVD) --Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Raleigh police officer Wednesday night.
According to police, Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle call around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard.
Officials said Ainsworth and another officer arrived on scene and took 21-year-old Antonio Fletcher into custody.
While that was happening, 24-year-old Cedric Kearney started running away and shooting at the officers, hitting Ainsworth, reports state.
"Since it (shed door) does open this way, if he went inside; he wouldn't really have a good opportunity to get out," Wendy Lane resident Dave Bennett said. "So our neighbor saw tools coming out of the cracks from his door trying to get this latch open, but since you have to push here, we're guessing he got trapped in there."
More officers arrived on scene to help put Ainsworth in a car to take him to the hospital.
Kearney was found later hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane.
Kearney was charged with attempted murder, assault of law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.
Fletcher was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, which was stolen prior to the shooting.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, Fletcher, Kearney, and another woman -- 22-year-old Sherry Richmond -- will appear in court. You can watch the court appearances live on ABC11.com.
According to arrest warrants, Kearney and Richmond stole $16,000 worth of goods -- including a vehicle -- prior to the shooting. It's unclear whether that vehicle is the one Ainsworth was investigating when he was shot.
Officials have not been clear about Richmond's involvement (if any) in the shooting of officer Ainsworth. She was arrested by a different officer and has not been charged in connection to the shooting.
ABC11 is working to learn if she was present when Ainsworth was injured.
CHARGED: police believe SHERRY RICHMOND worked with CEDRICK KEARNEY to steal car, phone, and wallet prior to Wednesday nights shooting of a Raleigh Police Officer. pic.twitter.com/tNBn1E20n1— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) January 10, 2019
Richmond is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, resisting arrest, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.
