The Sunflower Field is free to visit 7 days-a-week, from dawn until dusk.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It won't be long before the sunflowers at Dix Park are in full bloom.

All the rain we've had lately is helping them get bigger and bigger.

Dix Park is looking for mid-July bloom, so it won't be long at all before the field will be packed with people looking to get that perfect selfie.

