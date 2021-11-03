Sunflowers at Dix Park harvested for biodiesel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The huge sunflower field at Dix Park is gone.
The sunflowers finished blooming in mid-August and now they have been harvested up.
ABC11 cameras where there when trucks started harvesting the brown stalks. The harvest will be recycled and turned into biodiesel fuel.
According to the City of Raleigh, the use of biofuel helps North Carolina reduce its use of petroleum fuels by 10 percent.
While the picturesque landscape is done for the year, it will return next summer in its full golden glory.
