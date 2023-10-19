The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Monday evening on Panther Lake Road. A suspect is in custody.

Murder suspect faces new charge in Willow Spring double shooting that happened in July

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man already facing a murder charge in a double shooting that happened in July is facing additional an additional charge, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The charges stem from a July 31 shooting in the 7500 block of Panther Lake Road in Willow Spring that left two men with "life-threatening injuries."

One of those victims, 30-year-old Cody Armstrong died at the hospital shortly afterward.

Lawrence Paul Menegay, 66, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with murder.

Now, Menegay has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill for the shooting of the second victim.

That man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Menegay is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.