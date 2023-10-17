Mother and boyfriend charged in death of 5-month-old in Wilson

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the murder of a 5-month-old boy in Wilson.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to do a welfare check on Little Rock Church Road just before 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 28. When deputies arrived they found the child, Ragnar Kucharski, unresponsive.

Deputies performed CPR until EMS arrived, but the infant could not be saved.

On Oct. 16, warrants were served on 27-year-old Elyssa Anne Kucharski and 33-year-old Taylor Dale Lucas for the death of the 5-month-old.

Ragnar's cause of death remains unknown, but investigators said the child had died well before deputies showed up to the home.

Kucharski has been charged with murder and felony child abuse. Lucas is also facing numerous charges including accessory after the fact of murder.