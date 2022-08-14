2 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes into Hardees Restaurant in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and one injured Sunday when a SUV crashed into a Hardees restaurant in Wilson.

Police responded to calls about the crash at around 10 a.m. on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. The driver, Jesse Lawrence, 78, hit brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, who were inside the restaurant at the time. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Clay Ruffin was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Lawrence was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

Police say they do not believe the crash was medical or impairment related.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.