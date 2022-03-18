Health & Fitness

Wilson man gets hero's welcome home after 6-month COVID-19 battle

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wilson man gets hero's welcome home after 6-month COVID-19 battle

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of people lined the streets of Wilson Friday to welcome home Andrew Edwards. Edwards had been a patient at Wakemed for more than six months battling COVID19 and many complications.

"It's six months and 10 days," said Cindy Edwards, his mother. "We got here on September 7th. So, it's been a long time coming."

Andrew Edwards was admitted two days apart from his father, ,Mike,, well known in Wilson as The Candyman for the school fundraising business he co-owned.

"He passed October 8th from COVID," Cindy Edwards said about her husband.

While grieving the loss of her husband, Cindy Edwards stayed by her son's side praying for a miracle. Andrew Edwards had to be put on a ventilator at one point

"Andrew is autistic and nonverbal," Cindy said. "The fact they let me stay and be his voice because he didn't have a voice, and he needed a voice, he needed to know what was happening and what was going on. I thank WakeMed for allowing that. We almost lost him several times. The only thing is the hope and the promises that God gives us. This brought us here. He's been with us. He's picked me up many many times."

Andrew Edwards will continue physical therapy but is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilsonraleighncautismcoronavirushospitalfamilygood newsfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
First court appearance delayed for man at center of shootout with RPD
Durham Police make arrest in string of robberies near Duke campus
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
Father faces murder charges years after adopted kids die from abuse
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
Coach K begins final NCAA Tournament on Friday
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Show More
Allergy expert on why you feel bad & ways to feel better
2 cheerleaders save the day when ball gets stuck
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew
Food Truck Rodeo begins Sunday at Durham Central Park
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
More TOP STORIES News