Wilson man gets hero's welcome home after 6-month COVID-19 battle

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of people lined the streets of Wilson Friday to welcome home Andrew Edwards. Edwards had been a patient at Wakemed for more than six months battling COVID19 and many complications.
"It's six months and 10 days," said Cindy Edwards, his mother. "We got here on September 7th. So, it's been a long time coming."
Andrew Edwards was admitted two days apart from his father, ,Mike,, well known in Wilson as The Candyman for the school fundraising business he co-owned.
"He passed October 8th from COVID," Cindy Edwards said about her husband.
While grieving the loss of her husband, Cindy Edwards stayed by her son's side praying for a miracle. Andrew Edwards had to be put on a ventilator at one point
"Andrew is autistic and nonverbal," Cindy said. "The fact they let me stay and be his voice because he didn't have a voice, and he needed a voice, he needed to know what was happening and what was going on. I thank WakeMed for allowing that. We almost lost him several times. The only thing is the hope and the promises that God gives us. This brought us here. He's been with us. He's picked me up many many times."
Andrew Edwards will continue physical therapy but is expected to make a full recovery.
