Wilson police investigating after 63-year-old man shot, killed in yard

Police lights
WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found in his front yard, dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

After responding to a report of shots fired, officers found Evard Artis, 63, suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of his house.

EMS attempted life-saving efforts but Artis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or the Wilson Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
