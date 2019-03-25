Wilson police investigating after 63-year-old man shot, killed in yard

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found in his front yard, dead from a gunshot wound.Authorities said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.After responding to a report of shots fired, officers found Evard Artis, 63, suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of his house.EMS attempted life-saving efforts but Artis was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or the Wilson Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.