No charges for Wilson's Mills dad who shot, killed man menacing children

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- No charges will be filed against a Wilson's Mills father who shot and killed an intruder who threatened his 11-year-old daughter, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The incident happened Sunday -- Father's Day -- in the 100 block of Parker Street just after 9 p.m. According to the investigation, a man entered the backyard of the home where children were playing and attempted to accost the young girl. Other children ran inside to alert adults and when the intruder tried to follow them into the house -- violently shaking the door handle -- the homeowner shot him.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office identified the man killed as 24-year-old Jose Ramiro Cac Choc, 24, of Garner.

Investigators said previously that the family did not know Cac Choc and that the homeowner cooperated fully with the investigation.

The Johnston County District Attorney's Office determined that no charges will be filed in the case.

