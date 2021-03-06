Coronavirus

A year of COVID-19: 12 months of pandemic life and death in North Carolina

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One year since everything changed, North Carolina has endured 12 months of pandemic life.

The first North Carolinian who tested positive for COVID-19 sought counsel from his pastor.

The News and Observer's Andrew Carter spoke to the pastor, who said he and his parishioner prayed over the phone.

On March 3, 2020, Wolfgang Herz-Lane, the senior pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary, was watching the news as North Carolina reported the first COVID-19 case in the state.

The Wake County man who had tested positive had returned from Washington state, where he had visited a long-term care facility with an outbreak.

Herz-Lane next answered a phone call from a man in need of prayer.

The person on the other end of Herz-Lane's call was a member of his congregation who said: "The guy they are talking about on the news - that's me."

You can read the entire story here.

MARCH 2020 TIMELINE: Here's a look back at the key COVID-19 developments from this time last year
This time last year, the world changed--seemingly overnight. Here are some of the key developments from March 2020.



