Woman, child injured in crash with man leading Wake deputies on car chase

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after deputies said he led them on a chase across Eastern Wake County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 20-year-old Austin Christopher Williams around 3 p.m. A deputy said they tried to pull Williams over near Highway 264 and Wendell Falls Parkway, but Williams drove off.

The chase continued onto Interstate 540. When the suspect exited the highway onto Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale, he crashed into another car and ran away.

A woman and a child inside that car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said they later arrested Williams and took him to the Wake County jail, where he faces several charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyknightdalecar crashcar chasewake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly makes stunning retirement announcement
Man, dog killed while trying to cross road
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Harnett County teacher killed in his front yard: Sheriff
Wake County man accused of raping girl who was walking to bus stop
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Wake Co. library 'sensory storytime' for exceptional children
Show More
How to find out if your Wake County property tax is going up
Chick-fil-A employee helps AL woman, children caught in storm
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
Apex teens go viral with creative ping pong video
More TOP STORIES News