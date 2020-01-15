Woman, child injured in crash with man leading Wake deputies on car chase

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after deputies said he led them on a chase across Eastern Wake County on Tuesday afternoon.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 20-year-old Austin Christopher Williams around 3 p.m. A deputy said they tried to pull Williams over near Highway 264 and Wendell Falls Parkway, but Williams drove off.The chase continued onto Interstate 540. When the suspect exited the highway onto Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale, he crashed into another car and ran away.A woman and a child inside that car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Deputies said they later arrested Williams and took him to the Wake County jail, where he faces several charges.