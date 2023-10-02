Durham woman shot and killed, another with life-threatening injuries

At 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on Worth Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman was killed and another is dealing with life-threatening injuries because of a shooting that took place in Durham.

At 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on Worth Street. When they arrived they found two women has been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, one woman died.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.