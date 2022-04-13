1 dead in early morning Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was found shot and killed in Fayetteville Wednesday morning.Fayetteville police officers were dispatched to 1500 block of Alvin Street at around midnight Wednesday. Upon arrival officers located an a woman who had been shot lying in the road. She was pronounced deceased on scene.The woman's identity has not been released at this time.A preliminary investigation by FPD determined there was a disturbance in the street that resulted in an exchange of gunfire. Officials say at least one other residence was also struck.No other information is available at this time as police continue to investigate.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.