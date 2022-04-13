More than 20 bullets pierced Cumberland County home in Wednesday morning shooting

Dozens of bullets fired into Fayetteville home

A 47-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when his house was shot up Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a shooting on Sanderosa Road Wednesday at around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found Tony Blackledge seriously injured. First responders rushed him to the hospital.

Outside deputies found around 70 shell casings. They determined Blackledge's home had been hit by at least 20 bullets.

Investigators have not released any other details other than to say that the shooting was not random.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 677-5450 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
