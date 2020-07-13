Woman, man dead in Youngsville apparent murder-suicide, Franklin County Sheriff's Office says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Youngsville Sunday night, according the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Youngsville police responded to a call at 133 Wolfpack Lane just before 10 p.m. and spoke to the two residents regarding a domestic incident.

Police cleared the scene but were called there again a short time later after a report of shots fired.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Authorities found Lamien Moore, 51, and Albert Crudup, 52, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbor Mia Rickard woke up to a large police response outside her home. She said she did not hear anything during the night, but her 9-year-old told her she heard loud shrieks.

"Oh yeah she's scared. She's very very scared because she never, I mean this is a nice neighborhood," Rickard said. "She says she hears some banging and like broken glass."

The investigation revealed Crudup allegedly shot Moore and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
youngsvillecrimebody founddead body
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham house tagged with 'KKK,' racist phrases
2 Durham County Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19
Statue of Thomas Ruffin removed from Raleigh court
Wake DA not pursuing charges against former Raleigh City Council member
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Raleigh house catches fire for second time in 2 days
Raleigh man dies trying to save drowning friend
Show More
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
Parents await state's recommendations for reopening schools
The 411: 'Canes back on the ice
Man killed, woman hurt from fight at Fayetteville laundromat
More TOP STORIES News