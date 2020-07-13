YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Youngsville Sunday night, according the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Youngsville police responded to a call at 133 Wolfpack Lane just before 10 p.m. and spoke to the two residents regarding a domestic incident.
Police cleared the scene but were called there again a short time later after a report of shots fired.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Authorities found Lamien Moore, 51, and Albert Crudup, 52, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Neighbor Mia Rickard woke up to a large police response outside her home. She said she did not hear anything during the night, but her 9-year-old told her she heard loud shrieks.
"Oh yeah she's scared. She's very very scared because she never, I mean this is a nice neighborhood," Rickard said. "She says she hears some banging and like broken glass."
The investigation revealed Crudup allegedly shot Moore and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Woman, man dead in Youngsville apparent murder-suicide, Franklin County Sheriff's Office says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News