Woman, man dead in Youngsville apparent murder-suicide, Franklin County Sheriff's Office says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Youngsville Sunday night, according the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.Youngsville police responded to a call at 133 Wolfpack Lane just before 10 p.m. and spoke to the two residents regarding a domestic incident.Police cleared the scene but were called there again a short time later after a report of shots fired.Authorities found Lamien Moore, 51, and Albert Crudup, 52, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.Neighbor Mia Rickard woke up to a large police response outside her home. She said she did not hear anything during the night, but her 9-year-old told her she heard loud shrieks."Oh yeah she's scared. She's very very scared because she never, I mean this is a nice neighborhood," Rickard said. "She says she hears some banging and like broken glass."The investigation revealed Crudup allegedly shot Moore and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.