Investigation underway after woman shot in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Investigation underway after woman shot in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight.

Police officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Saunders Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said she had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was shot elsewhere but the 911 call came from S. Saunders Street.

No charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwoman shotgun violenceshootingraleigh police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 6 people reportedly shot on violent night in Clinton
Vehicle crashes into Hope Mills apartment building
Officers warn boaters of risk of driving impaired this holiday weekend
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet holiday weekend for Carolinas
Fayetteville police kill armed woman having mental 'crisis'
VP Harris expected to discuss Roe overturn at Essence Festival
Jet truck driver killed in air show accident | VIDEO
Show More
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
Teen girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
More TOP STORIES News