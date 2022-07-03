Investigation underway after woman shot in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight.
Police officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Saunders Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said she had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman was shot elsewhere but the 911 call came from S. Saunders Street.
No charges have been filed.
