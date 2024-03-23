UNC, Duke, NC State advance to round 2 of NCAA Women's Tournament

The second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament starts on Sunday.

The second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament starts on Sunday.

The second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament starts on Sunday.

The second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament starts on Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament starts on Sunday. Here's what's in store for Duke, UNC, and NC State.

Duke

No. 7 Duke rallied in the second half to overtake No. 10 Richmond 72-61 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game on Friday.

The Blue Devils battled back from a nine-point deficit at halftime, going ahead 42-41 with 4:42 left in the third quarter and never relinquishing the lead again. Guard Reigan Richardson finished with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Duke will play against Ohio State on Sunday at noon on ESPN.

UNC

No. 8 North Carolina held off a late Michigan State run for a 59-56 victory on Friday.

The Spartans cut a 16-point deficit to 57-56 on Theryn Hallock's 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left. But, guard Deja Kelly, who finished with 13 points, did just enough at the foul line to pull off the victory.

Guard Alyssa Ustby had 16 points and 17 rebounds, including the last one after Kelly's miss from the foul line with 3.2 seconds to go.

The Tar Heels will face South Carolina in round two on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC.

NC State

North Carolina State pulled away from Chattanooga for a 64-45 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Aziaha James scored each of her 19 points in the second half, Saniya Rivers scored 16 points and River Baldwin had 10 points and 11 rebounds, boosting N.C. State coach Wes Moore to a victory against his former team.

Next up for No. 3 seed N.C. State (28-6) is ex-Wolfpack coach Kellie Harper and sixth-seeded Tennessee (20-12) on Monday.

Associated Press contributed.