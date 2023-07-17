Durham Public Schools resume year-round classes

Rogers-Herr Middle School is one of five schools that DPS operates on a year-round schedule.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cars idled in the drop off lane at Rogers-Herr Middle School in Durham Monday morning, as families waited for the start of another year-round school session. It's one of five schools that DPS operates on a year-round schedule.

"Our students get a three week break at the end of each nine weeks. Then in the summer they're out for five weeks, whereas traditional students are out for eight weeks," said Principal Dr. Kecia Rogers. "Many parents feel like it's the perfect break. Students are out just enough, then it's time to come back."

She greeted the students as they entered Rogers-Herr after getting off school buses and joining their classmates who arrived in car. Rogers said the year-round option's preferred by more families these days.

"We do have a lottery process, and we do have some families that are on the wait list to get into Rogers-Herr," she said.

Rogers-Herr PTA President Tenika Venable reminds parents that student vacation habits must be modified now for academic success.

"Being out that short period of five weeks, they stayed up past all night or whatever. Just make sure that they get proper rest, a proper, nutritional breakfast," Venable said.

Breakfast is available for students at the school who opt for meals sold there.