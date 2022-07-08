Personal Finance

Zelle scam drains $1,700 from Fayetteville woman's bank account

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fraud through a money transfer app continues to drain thousands of dollars from consumers' accounts.

A Fayetteville woman, Mary Vincent is one of the latest victims and she has no idea how it happened.

"My bank account was locked, so I called the number on the screen and they sent me to the fraud department," Vincent said.

Right away Vincent said a bank employee told her a man she had never heard of got more than $1,700 from her bank account. Emails from her bank show the transfers were done through the payment app Zelle.

"It took him five different tries, attempts to get the money," Vincent added.

She reported the fraud to her bank but got a letter saying its investigation concluded the charges appeared to be authorized and therefore the bank was not responsible for them. Vincent could not understand how that was possible, so she kept fighting.

"I went through all kinds of my own personal sources--writing letters, that type thing to satisfy the bank that it was definitely fraud or scam and I never heard from them," she said.

Vincent turned to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson who reached out to her bank. Vincent said that did the trick.

"I couldn't get any help until I contacted you, and then it was almost immediately--probably a week or so and then my money was back in the account. 100% resolved and a miracle to me and a major load off my back," Vincent said.

Vincent is not the only victim when it comes to scams involving the payment app Zelle. While it is secure, cash apps are a target for scammers.

Never share your account passwords, or pin, especially if you get a text message or phone call claiming fraud on your account as you could be giving access to scammers.
