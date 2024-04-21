WATCH LIVE

1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on NC Highway 87

Sunday, April 21, 2024 11:22AM
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multi-vehicle crash happened Saturday night in Lee County.

Just after 11 p.m., the Carolina Trace Fire Department responded to the intersection of NC Highway 87 and Frank Wicker Road for a vehicle crash.

State patrol troopers said upon arrival, they found a three-vehicle crash. A white SUV was overturned in the southbound lanes.

A Ford Escape had heavy driver-side damage, facing northbound in the southbound lanes.

A third vehicle, on the southbound shoulder, had front-end damage.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others involved in the crash were taken to a hospital.

In an initial investigation, troopers said the white SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 87 and crossed the center line. The car then hit the Ford Escape SUV on the driver's side.

This collision caused the white SUV to overturn, and it hit another car.

