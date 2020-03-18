1 dead, 2 others hurt in Fayetteville after police find evidence of shooting at empty home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting that injured two others in Fayetteville on Tuesday night.Fayetteville police officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Nelson Avenue. Though the house was empty, officers said they found evidence that a shooting had happened inside the home. Two men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was being taken to the hospital by car before it was intercepted by an ambulance. The man, who wasn't identified, died at the hospital.Detectives are investigating the shooting. No suspect information is currently available.Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 433-1443 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).