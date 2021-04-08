workplace shooting

1 dead, 4 critically wounded and suspect in custody after shooting at cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas

By Marla Carter
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Texas workplace shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- One person died and four others suffered critical gunshot wounds when a suspect opened fire inside a custom cabinet manufacturer in the central Texas town of Bryan.

The suspect in the shooting on Thursday afternoon is in custody, Sheriff Don Sowell in neighboring Grimes County told ABC News.

According to Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect was already gone when officers responded to calls of the shooting at an industrial complex at about 2:30 p.m.

Buske said another person who wasn't wounded had to be sent to the hospital with an asthma attack.

HEAR THE AUDIO: Chaos heard on police dispatch audio during Bryan shooting
EMBED More News Videos

LISTEN NOW: In audio from Broadcastify, you can hear first responders and officers rushing to attend to victims. Several victims were found shot.



A motive was not immediately known. However, police believe the suspect was an employee.

Police didn't immediately confirm the name of the business where the shooting happened, but a search of the address given by the department showed it belongs to Kent Moore Cabinets.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, are investigating.

Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldworkplace
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE SHOOTING
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopens Monday after mass shooting
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
Milwaukee Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Co. halts use of J&J vaccine at PNC Arena after 'adverse reactions'
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Friends, family grieve loss as murder suspect appears in court
Some unemployed in NC continue to struggle with ID verification tool
After decades in jail, Ronnie Long says his life is worth more than $750K
Housing takes another hit as price of building materials soar
LATEST: FSU announces plan to hold in-person commencement ceremony
Show More
Wake County residents react to Biden's plan to combat gun violence
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Ft. Bragg active service members, veterans start march to Camp Lejeune
Doctor says some patients' lasting effects are worse than COVID
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
More TOP STORIES News