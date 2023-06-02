Rocky Mount police charge a 16-year-old Cook Out employee with shooting a 19-year-old after an altercation at the restaurant.

Teen Cook Out employee in Rocky Mount faces charges after shooting 19-year-old during altercation

A teenage girl who works at a restaurant in Rocky Mount faces charges after shooting a man at the business during an altercation.

Rocky Mount police said the incident happened just after midnight Friday. Officers started the investigation when the police department was notified of a person at Nash General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said they also received a call from someone reporting a shooting at the Cook Out on N. Wesleyan Blvd.

When officers arrived they were told the 16-year-old employee shot Tahagi Brown, 19, during an altercation. Investigators said there is no known relationship between the two.

Police said the teen left after the shooting and was arrested at her house. She faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill. She is being held at a juvenile facility.

Brown is listed in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

According to Rocky Mount police, the 16-year-old is a validated gang member.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

Son of Hillsborough Home Depot worker killed wants crackdown on theft

Wake County grand jury indicts Taz store owner on second-degree murder

17-year-old girl charged with murder after Rocky Mount man found dead