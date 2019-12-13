1 taken to hospital in Johnston County shooting involving parole officer

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI was called in to investigate a shooting involving a parole officer in Johnston County.

Detectives and local Sheriff's deputies were seen marking pieces of evidence at a home in Middlesex on Antioch Church Road near Highway 39 on Friday morning. The officer was conducting an official home visit on Thursday night around 9.

One person was taken to the hospital. The officer wasn't hurt and has been put on administrative duty during an investigation.

An SUV was seen being towed away with a bullet hole in the window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countycrimeinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC System names Guskiewicz Tar Heel chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Durham service dog appears on GMA
Hospital says Texas 10-month-old kept on life support is in pain
Western Boulevard closed for hours after crash
Show More
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Cat freed after getting head stuck in Chef Boyardee can
More TOP STORIES News