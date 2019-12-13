1 taken to hospital in Johnston County shooting involving parole officer

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI was called in to investigate a shooting involving a parole officer in Johnston County.Detectives and local Sheriff's deputies were seen marking pieces of evidence at a home in Middlesex on Antioch Church Road near Highway 39 on Friday morning. The officer was conducting an official home visit on Thursday night around 9.One person was taken to the hospital. The officer wasn't hurt and has been put on administrative duty during an investigation.An SUV was seen being towed away with a bullet hole in the window.