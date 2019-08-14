abc11 troubleshooter

Recalled products still used in some daycares, watchdog group reports

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A national watchdog group is asking parents and families with children in daycares to be on high alert.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, U.S. PIRG, said the Fisher Price Rock n' Play is still being used in 1 of every 10 daycares it surveyed.

The Rock n' Play is a popular sleeper that was recalled last spring after it was blamed for more than 30 deaths. U.S. PIRG is now calling for manufacturers and retailers to take more action to notify the public about recalls involving items that may still be on store shelves.

Some states require daycares to check for recalled products and remove them from facilities. North Carolina's Department of Health & Human Services confirmed state law only requires child care facilities to remove broken equipment or furniture, but there is no mention of recalls.

Families and parents should talk with their child's care providers and ask if they check for recalled furniture, equipment and toys.
