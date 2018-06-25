1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Cumberland County (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Cumberland County.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that a pickup truck slammed into a vehicle after the car ran a stop sign on Clinton Road at Hillsboro Street.

Deputies said the driver of the car was killed; however, two passengers survived, including his alleged girlfriend and a 2-week-old baby.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Three people in the pickup were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is further investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashperson killedcumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News