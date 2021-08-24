breast cancer

Grassroots organization donates $120,000 to Duke Women's Cancer Care Center in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh's Duke Women's Cancer Care Center receives $120K donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The grassroots organization 1 of Us donated $120,000 over two years to the Duke Women's Cancer Care Center in Raleigh.

The money will help provide transportation and financial assistance during treatment for patients in need.

"People skip treatments. They don't pursue treatments because they don't know how they're going to cover things like child care and work, etc.," said Dana Moore, cancer survivor.

That struggle and those tough decisions, Dana Moore saw first hand.

"Sitting in that waiting room and seeing people who didn't have transportation," Moore said.

In 2015, Moore was diagnosed with breast cancer. She says she was lucky though-with the support of her family and an employee of Duke Hospital, she beat cancer. Now she and her husband are paying it forward by connecting 1 of Us and Duke Hospital.

"They're there socially, personally and financially. And then you add on the healthcare team at Duke-it's a great thing. It's a good day," said Chris Moore, Dana's husband.

The Dana and Chris Moore Fund will provide that extra layer of care and seeing women through their darkest moments.

"You hope that they just feel supported by their care team and the community," Dana said.

For more information about how you can help the 1 of Us Foundation, visit this link.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighncbreast cancercharitydonationsnonprofit
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAST CANCER
Sharp decline in breast, cervical cancer screenings due to pandemic
Cary high school student starts breast cancer nonprofit
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
Cancer patients 'frustrated' by revised state vaccine priorities
TOP STORIES
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
LATEST: Cumberland County leaders vote to mandate masks again
Forecast: Feeling Near 102° With Pop-Up Storms Today
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Are extended warranties worth it on back-to-school laptops?
Durham students return to classrooms: What's different this year?
Show More
As Holly Springs grows, Wake County works to quench landfill stench
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
3 Houston-area emergency rooms close due to surge
Help Afghanistan: Airbnb says it will host 20K Afghan refugees
North Carolina judges: More felony offenders can now vote
More TOP STORIES News