Grassroots organization donates $120,000 to Duke Women's Cancer Care Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The grassroots organization 1 of Us donated $120,000 over two years to the Duke Women's Cancer Care Center in Raleigh.
The money will help provide transportation and financial assistance during treatment for patients in need.
"People skip treatments. They don't pursue treatments because they don't know how they're going to cover things like child care and work, etc.," said Dana Moore, cancer survivor.
That struggle and those tough decisions, Dana Moore saw first hand.
"Sitting in that waiting room and seeing people who didn't have transportation," Moore said.
In 2015, Moore was diagnosed with breast cancer. She says she was lucky though-with the support of her family and an employee of Duke Hospital, she beat cancer. Now she and her husband are paying it forward by connecting 1 of Us and Duke Hospital.
"They're there socially, personally and financially. And then you add on the healthcare team at Duke-it's a great thing. It's a good day," said Chris Moore, Dana's husband.
The Dana and Chris Moore Fund will provide that extra layer of care and seeing women through their darkest moments.
"You hope that they just feel supported by their care team and the community," Dana said.
For more information about how you can help the 1 of Us Foundation, visit this link.
