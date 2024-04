1 person flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree in Harnett County

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday evening in Harnett County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Cadillac Escalade was driving south on Nutgrass Road when the driver lost control in a curve. The vehicle then went off the road and hit a large tree.

The driver was flown to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Troopers said they believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.