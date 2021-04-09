Homicide investigators called to Fayetteville bar after overnight shooting

1 shot in Fayetteville bar parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar just before midnight Thursday.

The shooting happened outside Phat Daddy's Sports Bar & Grill on Raeford Road.

Fayetteville Police Department surrounded the building with crime scene tape and called for homicide investigators to assist.

However, the police department did not release any specific details about the shooting victim's condition.
