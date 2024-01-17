10-year-old stabbed to death in Halifax County; 22-year-old sister charged with murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The older sister of a 10-year-old who was found stabbed to death in Halifax County is now facing a murder charge in the case.

On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Beaverdam Road just outside of Enfield to the report of a missing 10-year-old.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the mother found the missing child's body in the backyard. Investigators determined the child had been stabbed multiple times inside the home and then moved outside.

Deputies arrested the dead child's 22-year-old sister Kaneijah Zyir Bradley. She was booked in the Halifax County Detention Center with no bond on murder charges. Her first court date is January 25.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear at this time.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact Lieutenant R. Somogyi with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

SEE ALSO: Neighbors still in disbelief day after 2 women murdered in Apex: 'Shocked' & 'Traumatized'