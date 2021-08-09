Sports

100-year-old sets world record as oldest female competitive powerlifter

EMBED <>More Videos

100-year-old finds joy in powerlifting competitions

TAMPA, FL (WTVD) -- A great-great-grandmother celebrating 100 years on Earth is now a Guinness World Record holder.

Edith Murway-Traina is a powerlifting granny from Tampa, Florida. In fact, she's the world's oldest female competitive powerlifter.

She can deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65 pounds.

Her strength and determination are inspiring people all across the country.

Murway-Traina was a performer and dancer years ago. She had never even done weightlifting until she turned 91. That's when she saw some friends doing it and decided to try her hand.

At first it was just a hobby.

"I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun," Murway-Traina said.



That fun turned into a passion.

She's now competed in more than a dozen power lifting competitions and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause," Murway-Traina said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridaelderly womanelderlyseniorssportssenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
LATEST: New mask requirements start Monday in Durham
COVID-19, RSV in children put strain on hospitals
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
UN report: Earth warming likely to pass limit set by leaders
'Modern Family's' Bowen, sister help injured NJ woman
Show More
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life after serious fall
Durham County enacts state of emergency over COVID cases
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns
Trevor Moore, co-founder of 'The Whitest Kids U Know,' dies at 41
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
More TOP STORIES News