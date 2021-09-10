Free NC film screening of "My Name Is Pauli Murray"

Hayti Film Next Level in association with the Pauli Murray Center for History & Social Justice, Amazon Studios, and Participant Media presents the season opener and the Durham premiere of "My Name is Pauli Murrayon Friday, September 10, 2021. Tickets are free and available exclusively for North Carolinians to screen the film online. The online viewing will also include access to the panel discussion featuring the filmmaking team. "My Name is Pauli Murrayis a multidimensional portrait of a brilliant 20th-century human rights activist who resisted the status quo. The film is a candid recounting of this extraordinary journey from its early years in Durham to worldwide influence.Raised in Durham's West End community, Pauli Murray became the first female Black Episcopal priest. Born Anna Pauline Murray in 1910, she became one of the most important social justice activists of the 20th century. Her life intersected all major human and civil rights issues of our time including racial equality, women's rights, and LGBT rights.