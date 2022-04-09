Community & Events

Triangle Families enjoy nice weather, fun filled Easter festivities

EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle Families spend day Easter Egg hunting, enjoying weather

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle families enjoyed Saturday's weather egg hunting.

The Town of Cary held its annual Easter Egg hunt at Middle Creek High School. The hunt was big sucess with kids with dozens turning out to the event.

The United Methodist Church in Holly springs also hosted children and their families Saturday for an egg hunt. More than 200 kids showed up to grab their share of 2,000 eggs.

The event also including meeting the Easter bunny and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy and have fun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryholly springsweathereaster
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All eyes on NC political races ahead of Trump's Johnston County rally
Neighbors react to recent rash of gun violence in Durham in 3 days
Family presses for justice after brother killed at Raleigh bus stop
Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Military wife uses running to help families of deployed soldiers
Show More
Troubleshooter helps bring closure to grieving widower
Home show provides ideas for home improvement in hot housing market
President Biden to visit North Carolina next week
Durham Police respond after woman shot at Sheetz convenience store
Trooper prevents wrong-way driver on Interstate 40
More TOP STORIES News