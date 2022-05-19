WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Raleigh Equity Report
Durham Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Q&A: UNC doctor talks COVID-19 boosters, summer camp safety and managing parental stress
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Q&A: UNC doctor talks boosters, summer camp safety and parental stress
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
health & fitness
dralexa
health care
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
First 90-degree day brings chance of severe storms
Cary store owner says thieves stole 300 gallons of gas
Newlyweds mark big day with fiery stunt
Deep beach holes are dangerous, Outer Banks town warns
Mother, son found dead outside Hope Mills apartments
Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day
Financial adviser: Try to not panic as stocks take another nose dive
Show More
Cole's OT goal lift Hurricanes past Rangers for Game 1 win
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
Wake Forest Montford Point Marine celebrates 100th birthday
Wake County reports highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in NC
With primaries finished, candidates turn focus to November
More TOP STORIES News