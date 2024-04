12-year-old boy shot, killed in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday evening in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dean Drive.

Deputies said the shooting remains under investigation.

