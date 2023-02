Nash County town terminates police chief

Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A town in Nash County is without a police chief.

The board said Callahan failed to meet town standards but did not provide other details.

The police department in Bailey is very small with only four officers on the force.