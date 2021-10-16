rare birth

Woman delivers 14-pound baby after suffering 19 miscarriages

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom gives birth to 14-pound baby after 19 miscarriages

PEORIA, Ariz. -- An Arizona woman is celebrating a big blessing after she recently gave birth to a healthy, 14-pound baby boy.

"Finnley just goes along with everything, he's a very well behaved baby," Cary Patonai told ABC affiliate KNXV.

She and her husband Tim said their new baby is a miracle. The parents of two sons had been trying to have another child unsuccessfully since last year. They suffered two miscarriages along the way, and lost 17 other pregnancies prior to having their 2-year-old.

"Two of those miscarriages were sets of twins, so it was very difficult," she said.

Despite heartbreak after heartbreak, the couple pushed forward. Cary delivered a whopper of a little brother last Monday.

"They were like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe he's so big,'" she recalled. "They couldn't wait to get him on the scale."

Finnley, now 10 days old, came out at an amazing 14.1 pounds. The average newborn weighs around half that. He's also tall, at nearly 24 inches. Needless to say the doctors who delivered him were impressed.

"The doctor and one of the sweetest nurses there, they were all taking selfies with us, they asked permission of course, but they were just so pumped," Cary said.

RELATED | Mom, who thought she was pregnant with 7 babies, gives birth to 9
EMBED More News Videos

Oh, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby... baby... baby!



Finnley came in so big, Cary and Tim quickly realized, the baby clothes they'd picked out weren't going to work. He's also already wearing size two diapers.

"I mean this guy right here was 11.11, and this one was 8.2, so we're used to having big babies," proud dad Tim said. "Gonna be a football player, get him in those pads!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonababyrare birthpregnancyfamilyu.s. & worldwomen's healthpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RARE BIRTH
Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID in coma before giving birth
Raleigh infant born Dec. 4 shares birthday with mom, grandmother
Rare quintuplet goats born in Currituck County
Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News