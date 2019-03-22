Crime & Safety

14-year-old boy killed in apparent drive-by shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

EMBED <>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Raleigh overnight.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Raleigh overnight.

Raleigh police responded to the 900 block of Sawpit Drive around 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a building.

They didn't find any victims or witnesses, but when officers circulated the area, they found 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas suffering from a gunshot wound.



He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's father spoke to ABC11 on Friday. He said he was worried about his son prior to the shooting because he had gotten mixed up in the wrong crowd.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a vehicle of interest in the case. It's a dark-colored, mid-size sedan.

Detectives are asking for tips from anyone with information that might assist them. Raleigh CrimeStoppers can be reached by calling (919) 834-HELP or by visiting raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

The video in the media player above is from a previous version of this story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyraleighman injuredshootingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
I-Team: New FAA data shows midair drone sightings spike 35 percent
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
No more indictments expected in Mueller probe, ABC reports
16-year-old Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
Toddler shows CPR expertise
Show More
Florida sees a boom in 'birth tourism'
Motorists, good Samaritans help save dog running loose on expressway
Man charged for repeatedly punching woman over parking spot
Online car buyers falling for deployed soldier scam
RDU to increase parking rates spring of 2019
More TOP STORIES News