14-year-old boy killed in apparent drive-by shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

UPDATE: police say 14 y/o Jamahri Lucas was shot & killed outside of the Milburnie Road Apartments. This car could be connected to his death. Coming up at noon, hear from his grandmother and what she believes led up to the shooting. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xcxBtIl1jp — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 22, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Raleigh overnight.Raleigh police responded to the 900 block of Sawpit Drive around 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a building.They didn't find any victims or witnesses, but when officers circulated the area, they found 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.The boy's father spoke to ABC11 on Friday. He said he was worried about his son prior to the shooting because he had gotten mixed up in the wrong crowd.Police released a surveillance photo showing a vehicle of interest in the case. It's a dark-colored, mid-size sedan.Detectives are asking for tips from anyone with information that might assist them. Raleigh CrimeStoppers can be reached by calling (919) 834-HELP or by visiting raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.