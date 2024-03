Mail truck crashes into a power pole near WakeMed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There were multiple crashes overnight in Raleigh.

One involved a mail truck near WakeMed. The mail truck hit a power pole and crashed into bushes on Sunnybrook Road at Holston Lane.

ABC11 was told Sunnybrook is shut down for at least five hours to fix the power pole.

Another involved a dump truck on Ligon Street.

Officials say the truck hit a bridge which caused it to overturn. There were no injuries.